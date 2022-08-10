Police arrest female motorcyclist following pursuit in Taree

A 25-year-old woman will face numerous charges when she appears in Taree Local Court today following a police pursuit involving a motorcycle in Taree.
Police say just before 2pm on Tuesday, August 9 officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District sighted a motorcycle with no number plates travelling along Kanangra Drive.
Police say they attempted to stop the motorcycle, but allege the rider failed to do so and a pursuit ensued, which was later terminated in Commerce Street "due to safety concerns".
"The rider continued to the roundabout at the intersection of Commerce and High streets before colliding heavily with the side of a (vehicle)," police say.
"As officers approached, the rider fled the scene on foot, running along Little Wynter Street, before (she was) arrested in the backyard of a private property."
The woman was taken to Taree police station where she was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, supply prohibited drug more than indictable and less than commercial quantity and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.
She was refused bail and will appear before Taree Local Court today.
