Endeavour Place boat ramp and car park to be used for scaffolding removal from Martin Bridge

By Rick Kernick
August 9 2022 - 9:00pm
The car park at Endeavour Place, near Manning River Rowing Club, will be partially closed while scaffolding is removed from Martin bridge. Image supplied.

Work to remove scaffolding from Taree's Martin Bridge will take place from the Endeavour Place boat ramp and car park, near Manning River Rowing Club, from next Monday, August 15.

