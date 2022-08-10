"THIS is a 10th anniversary three years in the making.''
Run Fest Forster-Tuncurry race director, Kevin Chilver said this about the August 21 event that returns to the Great Lakes' sporting calendar.
COVID scuttled plans to hold the last two run fests, with the last and ninth, conducted in 2019.
"Unfortunately with COVID, the Forster event always seemed to fall at the wrong time," he said.
"So it's good to be back this year - finally."
More than 1500 runners from throughout the State will line-up for races on August 21, including the 21.1 kilometre half marathon, 10 kilometre and five kilometre races.
There's also a three kilometre run and a three kilometre run for children.
"Our numbers are up slightly on other years, I think people are just eager to get out there and do a bit of running,'' Kevin said.
The Treble Bridge Buster where runners contest the five kilometres, 10 kilometre an half marathon events in the one day has drawn 75 starters.
Those that complete the feat get their name on an honour roll on the club's Facebook page.
However, Kevin said the 10 kilometre run attracted the most number of entries.
"This is for people, especially parkrunners, who want that extra challenge."
He said the program catered for runners of all abilities.
"There will be some really fast guys there."
But there'll be others who just want to enjoy the course and the scenery.
"We've having it in late August now instead of early September and the runners enjoy the slightly cooler weather.''
Events will take runners across the Forster-Tuncurry Bridge and along both breakwalls as well as well as the Pebbly Beach area.
Racing will be underway at 7am with the Triple Bridge Buster and the half marathon.
The 10 kilometre race starts at 9am and the five kilometre at 10am.
The event has always enjoyed a great run with the weather and Kevin hopes their luck continues on August 21.
The event has also had a subtle name change since last contested in 2019.
"We were known as the Forster Running Festival,'' Kevin said.
"But the event takes in both Forster and Tuncurry. In fact, it's probably more in Tuncurry than Forster, so we've incorporated Tuncurry into the name.
:It's now more inclusive of the area.''
