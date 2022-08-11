British short hair moggy, Coco is a lovely girl full of surprises.
The seven-year-old female loves a pat and a brush and just adores stretching out and sleeping in front of the fire.
She has always been a much loved indoor girl and would prefer a nice quiet home.
However, she has grown up with dogs.
Due to her owners' declining health Coco is being fostered, but she is now very keen to find another human to love and care for her.
All her vet work is up to date and she's a healthy little lady.
If you would like to meet Coco please contact the cat welfare officer on 0490 262 827
NSW AWL Rehoming organisation number R251000222
