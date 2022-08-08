Great Lakes Advocate

Training is provided

By Anne Evans
August 8 2022 - 2:00am
Successful 2021 Bronze Medallions candidates with assistant training officer, Ric Brennan and chief training officer, Jim Wills.

The coastline spread of the Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving (LNCSLS) branch includes clubs at Crowdy Head, Taree-Old Bar, Black Head, Forster, Cape Hawke and Pacific Palms.

