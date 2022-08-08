The coastline spread of the Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving (LNCSLS) branch includes clubs at Crowdy Head, Taree-Old Bar, Black Head, Forster, Cape Hawke and Pacific Palms.
This is the longest stretch protected by any branch in NSW but has the smallest number of members.
Advertisement
Although beach patrol members can be identified by the ubiquitous red and yellow caps, each club has its own cap for inter-club surf sport competitions at the branch, regional, state and national levels.
To ensure that the number of patrolling volunteers is able to meet requirement, the branch clubs are inviting new members and providing relevant training.
On completion of the required courses, the new surf lifesaver will patrol our beaches on weekends and public holidays.
Surf lifesavers take on a variety of roles including aquatic rescues, providing first aid and emergency care and educating the public about the dangers of the surf.
Active patrol participation can be achieved by joining a club and undertaking either a Surf Rescue Certificate (SRC) or the Bronze Medallion.
The Surf Rescue Certificate provides participants with the skills and knowledge of basic patrolling and surf awareness to be able to participate in lifesaving operations and act in the role of water safety personnel.
You must be at least 13 and have the ability to swim 200 metres in under five minutes in a pool of at least 25 metres in length to undertake the SRC.
The Bronze Medallion course provides participants with the skills and knowledge of patrolling and surf awareness in order to be able to participate in lifesaving operations.
You must be at least 15 and have the ability to swim 400 metres in under nine minutes in a pool of at least 25 metres in length to undertake the Bronze Medallion.
Forster SLSC is inviting enrolments in the SRC or a combined Bronze Medallion/First Aid Certificate/ Advanced Resuscitation Techniques Certificate/Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) Crew Certificate.
Applications for these courses close on Friday, September 3, which will be conducted by director of education, Jim Wills at education.forsterslsc@gmail.com
The SRC and Bronze Medallion are not the only awards with Surf Life Saving Australia.
Last season, Forster SLSC accumulated more than 60 additional qualifications including seven new Bronze Medallions/Certificate II in Public Safety (Aquatic Rescue), four Surf Rescue Certificates, seven IRB Crew Certificates, 13 Provide Advanced Resuscitation and Oxygen Therapy Certificates, 19 Provide First Aid Certificates, six Radio Operator Certificates for our UAV pilot members and of course six UAV Pilot Certificates, three Silver Medallion IRB Driver, one Bronze Medallion Training Officer Certificate, one Surf Rescue Certificate Training Officer Certificate, one Facilitator Provide First Aid Certificate and one Facilitator Advanced Resuscitation and Oxygen Therapy Certificate.
Community members can become confused between the terms 'live saver, and 'lifeguard.'
A life saver is a volunteer who joins patrols on weekends and public holidays and, in so doing, is not paid.
Lifeguards, on the other hand, may patrol at any time of the year and are paid, usually by a local government body.
Advertisement
Lifeguards require higher levels of training and more rigorous fitness; however, many lifeguards also serve as volunteer life savers.
All lifeguards must pass the following fitness component: a minimum 400 metre ocean swim, 800 metre beach run, and a 400 metre rescue board paddle in under 25 minutes plus a 800 metre pool swim continuously (in a pool no less than 25 metres in length) in under 14 minutes.
More information about surf clubs on the Lower North Coast can be found on their respective web and Facebook pages.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.