Last season, Forster SLSC accumulated more than 60 additional qualifications including seven new Bronze Medallions/Certificate II in Public Safety (Aquatic Rescue), four Surf Rescue Certificates, seven IRB Crew Certificates, 13 Provide Advanced Resuscitation and Oxygen Therapy Certificates, 19 Provide First Aid Certificates, six Radio Operator Certificates for our UAV pilot members and of course six UAV Pilot Certificates, three Silver Medallion IRB Driver, one Bronze Medallion Training Officer Certificate, one Surf Rescue Certificate Training Officer Certificate, one Facilitator Provide First Aid Certificate and one Facilitator Advanced Resuscitation and Oxygen Therapy Certificate.