MID North Coast Greyhound Racing Club's new $4 million track at Taree could be in operation by April next year, according to Greyhound Racing NSW director, Kevin Gordon.
Work is expected to start on the state-of-the-art facility either late this year and early in 2023.
Advertisement
Mr Gordon said construction time should only be three to four months, depending on the weather.
The track will be built at Kanangra Drive, site of Taree Greyhound Club's current complex.
Taree, Wauchope and Kempsey clubs will cease operation to merge to form the new Mid North Coast entity.
Initially the clubs will supply two board members to the new club while an independent director will be appointed by Greyhound Racing NSW.
Mr Gordon said the design of the new two turn track had been completed and is now waiting approval from the three clubs along with Greyhound Racing NSW.
Mr Gordon expects this will be a formality.
He said the track will be a loam surface while facilities for officials and spectators will also be significantly upgraded.
Once it is up and racing there will be multiple meetings there a week. We'll probably start with two a week, but that will gradually increase- Greyhound Racing NSW director Kevin Gordon
"Once it is up and racing there will be multiple meetings there a week. We'll probably start with two a week, but that will gradually increase,'' Mr Gordon added.
All meetings will be run by fulltime staff.
"We're a multi-million dollar business now,'' Mr Gordon said.
"The Taree TAB meetings have a turnover of more than a million dollars. The new track and the club will reflect this, we're going to be fully professional.''
Taree conducted its first TAB meeting in June 2021. The majority are conducted on Wednesday afternoons.
Mr Gordon stressed the new track will meet the highest safety requirements.
He explained the camber and radius of the turns will allow dogs to hold their positions and lessen the risk of accidents.
"It will be one of the safest tracks in Australia,'' he added.
Mr Gordon said while the track is being built meetings that would have been held in Taree will be run at The Gardens in Newcastle and the recently completed Grafton track.
Advertisement
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.