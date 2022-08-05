Great Lakes Advocate

Mid North Coast greyhound Club will be racing next year

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 5 2022 - 9:00pm
MID North Coast Greyhound Racing Club's new $4 million track at Taree could be in operation by April next year, according to Greyhound Racing NSW director, Kevin Gordon.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

