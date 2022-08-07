Great Lakes Advocate
What's on

MidCoast Libraries bring virtual book clubs to readers

August 7 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Library Lovers with Maya Linnell' is a monthly event available to book lovers across the Mid-Coast.

There's just something comforting about settling down with a good book, especially in the winter months.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.