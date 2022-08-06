I covered this subject some years ago so I thought an update is in order.
The subject of speed fascinates most of us. So in 2022 what car is the fastest production car in the world?
The SSC Tuatara is currently the world's fastest production car, with an officially recognised top speed of 526 k/ph.
The record run broke the previous mark of 463 k/ph set by the Koenigsegg Agera RS in 2017.
Engineers and racing drivers have targeted automotive speed records for many years and there are none bigger than the one that bestows the title of 'fastest car in the world'.
In the past, manufacturers which claimed to have the fastest production car in the world would also lay claim to the outright Land Speed Record.
However, by the mid-20th Century, the two lists of record holders diverged as land speed record cars started to look like road-going rockets while production cars had to accommodate the need for passengers, luggage and a realistic price tag.
Some specs on the fabulous SSC Tuatara: it runs a 5.9litre twin turbo V8 pumping out 1300Kw using E85 fuel. The transmission is a 7-speed CIMA automated manual. The car is built in the USA
If you are thinking about ducking down to your local dealer to pick one up, it will set you back $2m, if you could get one. Only 100 were ever built
