Large culverts have been constructed, and concreting for the first stage of the roundabout is complete

Updated August 5 2022 - 1:19am, first published 1:00am
Progress made on The Lakes Way South roadworks

MidCoast Council contractors have taken advantage of improved weather conditions over the past two weeks making inroads upgrading The Lakes Way south of Forster.

