Progress made on The Lakes Way South roadworks

MidCoast Council contractors have taken advantage of improved weather conditions over the past two weeks making inroads upgrading The Lakes Way south of Forster.
Large culverts have been constructed, and concreting for the first stage of the roundabout is complete.
The roundabout, which is just south of the culvert, will connect the new Palm Lake Resort and the future extension of The Southern Parkway.
Along with widening the road between Tea Tree Road and Sweet Pea Road, these roadworks will improve road safety around the resort.
Traffic will be diverted onto the new stretch of road in late August under temporary traffic controls.
Council contractors are undertaking the work in phases to allow for two lanes to remain open as often as possible during the works.
Road users should take care when travelling through the worksite, obey all traffic directions and speed limits, and be ready for changed traffic conditions.
The roadworks are expected to finish later this year - weather permitting.
To stay up to date with roadworks across the region and plan your trips better, head to the live traffic website www.livetraffic.com.
