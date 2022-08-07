Letter: Lack of road maintenance

What is our council doing when it comes to the upkeep of the Lakes Way adjacent to the Folly Foot Farm development?
When a proposed development application Is submitted, if it is known that while the development is being undertaken it will impact on local Infrastructure, in this case the Lakes Way, funds have to be included for the continual up-keep and repair of any affected road even if this includes having to build temporary alternatives, all at the developer's expense.
As nothing has been done to that stretch of road to bring up to the least minimum acceptable standard of safety since the start of that development, one has to ask was our council negligent in not ensuring that funds for the continual repair and upkeep of said road were included in the development application?
And if such funds were included, then what have they been used for because nothing has been done to improve that stretch road in over 18 months.
Surely our council is not short of funds, one only has to inspect the new sumptuous council chambers, built at a cost of $18.6 million.
In fact since the three councils have amalgamated, road maintenance in Forster, especially from the Woolworth roundabout heading south on the Lakes Way, has been all but non-existent.
