Great Lakes Advocate

RFS mobile and other fire-fighting assets are not council assets

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated August 9 2022 - 12:12am, first published August 5 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin.

MidCoast Council has joined councils from across the State rejecting a determination from the State Government that NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) mobile assets are the 'property' of councils.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.