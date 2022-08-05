A pay dispute between disability support workers and MidCoast Assist (MCA) has been resolved following a conciliation agreement facilitated by the Industrial Relations Commission in early May.
An ageing and disability support service of MidCoast Council, MCA was threatened with legal action after workers claimed they were being underpaid.
Replying to a question with notice from Peter Epov at last week's July monthly ordinary council meeting, corporate services director, Steve Embry said the agreement would back-pay to impacted workers employed by MCA to reflect the difference between the Local Government (State) Award 2020 and the Local Government Aged, Disability and Home Care (State) Award sleepover allowance.
Cr Epov asked for a detailed outcome of the dispute, which was initiated by the United Services Union on behalf of the MCA staff members.
"What are the financial consequences to council including, but not limited to legal costs and any financial settlement that may have been reached," Cr Epov said.
A conciliation, facilitated by the Industrial Relations Commission, was held between the parties on November 30, 2021.- Corporate services director, Peter Embry
"A conciliation, facilitated by the Industrial Relations Commission, was held between the parties on November 30, 2021," Mr Emery said.
"This conciliation led to an agreement between the parties that was executed on May 3.
"The total cost of this is still being worked through with MCA and can be reported back to council once finalised.
"The agreement also provides for ongoing changes to allowances which will be provided for in the MCA operating budget.
"No legal costs were incurred by council and the dispute did not proceed to arbitration.
"All costs are covered by MCA, which has its financial position separately reported in council's quarterly budget reviews and annual financial statements."
