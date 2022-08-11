Options beyond the diet Advertising Feature

Obesity is one the fastest growing health concerns in the western world and in most cases has related health conditions such as sleep apnoea, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Forster and Mayo private hospitals offer a comprehensive weight loss program with a dietician, psychologist, exercise physiologist and weight loss surgeon to help end your struggle with obesity.

Associate professor, Garett Smith is one of the consultants.

Garett obtained his medical degree from the University of Newcastle in 1988 and undertook further training in Australia, the US and the United Kingdom.



He was a consultant surgeon at Royal North Shore Hospital for 20 years, where he is the head of the department of upper gastrointestinal surgery.

"For patients undergoing bariatric surgery, the results are often life-transforming," he said.



"The health benefits of bariatric surgery to patients who are obese are now well recognised.

"Patients with weight-related diabetes, sleep apnoea, high blood pressure and joint problems should expect a significant improvement in these diseases.

"Life expectancy is prolonged in morbidly obese patients who undergo weight loss surgery.



"The opportunity to participate in a team caring for patients undergoing weight loss surgery is particularly rewarding.

"I would advise someone thinking of undergoing bariatric surgery to speak to their GP and, if possible, someone who has undergone weight loss surgery.

"Patients should speak to a bariatric trained dietitian in order to be prepared for life following weight loss surgery.



"There are challenges involved in undergoing any surgery, but the rewards from bariatric surgery for the patient are great."

Tuncurry dietitian, Judith Fox specialises in weight loss management.

"I have worked with weight reduction as a dietitian for over 30 years and the situation today is very serious indeed," she said.



"Almost 80 per cent of Australians have some excess weight and our nutritional intake is declining.

"Most people considering this surgery are what I call "genetically jinxed'.



"They have probably struggled with weight gain since primary school and in today's world of highly processed foods they are gaining weight which was unimaginable in their grandparents era.

"I get great satisfaction helping such patients achieve weight loss which was unimaginable especially after many past failures.

"Obesity is a very significant health problem.



"If you have lost weight several times and tried different weight loss measures but always regained the weight then bariatric surgery might be an option.

"If your life is now controlled by your weight and you cannot enjoy work, family and friends you might be at a stage when you need a very successful weight loss procedure.

"Further if your health is declining with issues such as diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and arthritis then this option might be considered to correct these serious problems.

"You might think you are very overweight, however, you have to be in a special category to qualify for this surgery and this will be discussed at he meeting.

Both Garett and Judy will be speaking at a free information seminar on Wednesday, August 17 at Club Taree from 5.30pm.

They will address common questions surrounding surgery including;

How does the operation work?

Will I still be on a diet for life?

How much weight will I lose?

What will I eat after surgery?

Will I still be able to have alcohol?

Will the weight stay off for good this time?

Do I need to go to the gym?

What can I eat if I go to a restaurant?

Will I need vitamins and minerals for the rest of my life?

Judith says at Forster and Mayo private hospitals, they all work together to be part of this life-changing surgery.

"Whatever surgeon or hospital a person chooses you do not want to be on your own. It is vital that the surgeon and his/her staff work in a team to give you all the support before, during, and after your surgery."

To access the program, you need a referral from your GP.



For an appointment, call 6551 0722 or email mnc.referral@healthecare.com.au.