'Without them': search for answers in Mid North Coast missing person cases

Stephen Krech was reported missing on June 16, 1994. He was last seen leaving his sister's residence in Hannam Vale, on June 13, 1994 in a Mitsubishi Magna. This vehicle was found near Wollongong on June 16, 1994. Stephen purchased a new vehicle with registration MEJ-384 on June 17, 1994 and this vehicle was located in January 1995 in a bushland near the township of Berri (SA). Personal papers in the name of Stephen Kretch were located nearby.