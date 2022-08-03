'Without them': search for answers in Mid North Coast missing person cases

William Tyrrell, Stephen Krech, Lawrence Walters, John Martin, Allan Bentley and Hazel Vidler - six people who vanished without a trace from the Mid North Coast, in some cases decades ago.
This National Missing Persons Week (July 31 - August 6) is a time for police to reach out to the community to appeal for information for the hundreds of outstanding cases of people who have gone missing across Australia.
Advertisement
In 2021, more than 53,000 missing persons reports, about 145 a day, were made to police in Australia.
AFP Acting Assistant Commissioner Specialist Protective Command, Jason Kennedy said Missing Persons Week was an annual week of action to raise awareness of the significant issues surrounding missing persons.
"Young, old, family members, and loved ones all from a range of cultures have one thing in common - the daily fears, hopes and endless questions they leave behind," he said.
"National Missing Persons Week is supported throughout the missing persons sector and within the broader community to bring much needed awareness and hopefully answers for those left behind."
The AFP's National Missing Persons Coordination Centre (NMPCC) is urging Australians to think of the people they love and ask what their life would be like without them this National Missing Persons Week.
Missing since: Friday, September 12, 2014
Last seen: Kendall
Year of birth: 2011
Age now: 11
Gender: Male
Height: 100cm
Build: Medium
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Reward offered: $1,000,000
William Tyrrell, who was aged three years old at the time of his disappearance, was last seen at his forster grandmother's home on Benaroon Drive at Kendall on Friday September 12, 2014.
Advertisement
He has not been seen since.
Detectives from the NSW Police Force's Homicide Squad are leading the investigation into William's disappearance.
If you have information that may assist police to locate William please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information can be provided anonymously and will be treated in the strictest confidence.
A $1 million reward for information that leads to the recovery of William Tyrrell was announced in 2016.
Missing since: Monday, April 26, 2021
Advertisement
Last seen: Tea Gardens
Year of birth: 1958
Age now: 63
Gender: Male
Height: 179cm
Build: Medium
Advertisement
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue/grey
Complexion: Light Brown
Ethnicity: Caucasian
Allan Bentley was last seen alive at his residence on Pindimar Road, Pindimar on April 26, 2021. His vehicle was captured on CCTV exiting his property at 8:01am on Tuesday, April 27.
Over the next couple of days Allan failed to turn up to assist with pre arranged maintenance work. A friend attended his house on the April 29, however Allan and his vehicle, registration UQG146-Holden Combo van were not at the house.
Advertisement
Neither Allan nor his vehicle have been seen again and there are concerns for his safety and welfare.
Anyone with information which may assist in locating the whereabouts of Allan is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Missing since: Monday, January 1, 1979
Last seen: Upper Lansdowne /Taree area
Year of birth: 1922
Advertisement
Age now: 99
Gender: Female
Height: 160cm
Build: Slim
Hair: Light brown
Eyes: Hazel
Advertisement
Complexion: Fair
Ethnicity: Caucasian
Hazel Vidler was last seen around 1979-1980 in the Upper Lansdowne/Taree area. She has not been in communication with family or friends since. Hazel is described as 160-170cm tall, Caucasian, light brown hair, thin build and hazel coloured eyes.
Anyone with information which may assist in locating the whereabouts of Hazel is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Missing since: Sunday, May 8, 1983
Advertisement
Last seen: Hawks Nest
Year of birth: 1912
Age now: 110
Gender: Male
Height: 170cm
Build: Medium
Advertisement
Hair: Brown
Ethnicity: Caucasian
Lawrence Herbert Walters was last seen when he was with his family, fishing off a reserve in Hawks Nest. He was making his way to nearby amenities and has not been seen or heard from since.
Anyone with information relating to the disappearance of Lawrence is urged to contact Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Missing since: Sunday, July 14, 1996
Advertisement
Last seen: Barrington Tops
Year of birth: 1932
Age now: 90
Gender: Male
Height: 165cm
Build: Medium
Advertisement
Hair: Grey
Eyes: Blue
Complexion: Fair
John Martin was last seen leaving his house in Jannali in 1996 for a camping trip at Moon Flats with his brother. John failed to arrive at Moon Flats and has not been seen or made contact with family or friends since this time and there are grave concerns held for his welfare.
Missing since: Monday, June 13, 1994
Advertisement
Last seen: Hannam Vale
Year of birth: 1955
Age now: 67
Gender: Male
Height: 175cm
Build: Thin
Advertisement
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Complexion: Fair
Stephen Krech was reported missing on June 16, 1994. He was last seen leaving his sister's residence in Hannam Vale, on June 13, 1994 in a Mitsubishi Magna. This vehicle was found near Wollongong on June 16, 1994. Stephen purchased a new vehicle with registration MEJ-384 on June 17, 1994 and this vehicle was located in January 1995 in a bushland near the township of Berri (SA). Personal papers in the name of Stephen Kretch were located nearby.
Missing since: Friday, September 3, 2004
Advertisement
Last seen: Willawarrin
Year of birth: 1985
Age now: 36
Gender: Female
Height: 175cm
Build: Solid
Advertisement
Hair: Light brown
Eyes: Hazel
Complexion: Fair
Kylee-Ann Schaffer was last seen on September 11, 2004, when she attended a party at Willawarrin.
Kylee-Ann and some other guests stayed over-night. In the morning Kylee-Ann went for a walk in the bushland surrounding the residence. When Kylee-Ann did not return by midday friends became concerned for her safety and alerted authorities.
Kylee-Ann has not been seen or heard from since. If you have information that may assist police to locate Kylee-Ann, please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Advertisement
Missing since: Friday, September 8, 1989
Last seen: Wauchope
Year of birth: 1927
Age now: 95
Gender: Male
Advertisement
Height: 180cm
Build: Thin
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Complexion: Fair
Victor Noakes last contacted family on September 7, 1989, and was last seen at his home in Wauchope. Victor has not been seen or made contact with family or friends since this time and there are grave concerns held for her welfare.
Advertisement
If you have any information that may assist police to locate Victor please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.