Great Lakes Advocate

Southern United travel to Coffs this Saturday to play Northern Storm

August 3 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Treasure gets the ball back into play against Coffs Tigers.

SOUTHERN United's push for a finals berth in Coastal Premier League football gained momentum when they beat Port United 1-0 in a deferred game played at Boronia Park last Tuesday night, August 2.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.