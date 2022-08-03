SOUTHERN United's push for a finals berth in Coastal Premier League football gained momentum when they beat Port United 1-0 in a deferred game played at Boronia Park last Tuesday night, August 2.
However, reserve grade went down 1-0.
Advertisement
Games against Port United are always closely fought and this was no exception.
The first half was end to end with both sides having their chances.
The second half opened with Southern attacking and they were rewarded with a goal scored by Ethan Perry at the midway point.
Both sides continued to attack and Southern were able to withstand a number of Port raids to hold on for an important 1-0 victory.
Captain, Beau Wynter put in a 100 per cent effort with special mention to goal scorer Ethan Perry.
The win now sets Southern up an away game against Northern Storm this Saturday, August 6 at Coffs Harbour.
This again is a must win game for both reserve and first grade as the club seeks to secure a position in the top six for both grades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.