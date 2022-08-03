MINOR premiers, Wallamba Bulls will host the Lower North Coast Rugby Union (LNC) grand final on Saturday, August 13 at Nabiac Showground.
The Bulls will meet Manning Ratz.
As minor premiers, Wallamba earned direct passage straight through to the decider.
Initially the second and third placed sides were to play-off for the other spot.
The LNC competition was reduced to three clubs this year following the withdrawal of Wauchope and the Old Bar Clams.
However, Forster Tuncurry's struggles in this year's competition with player numbers has resulted in the Ratz earning the other grand final berth.
The Ratz are the defending champions, by virtue of their win in the 2020 grand final in Taree when they beat the Bulls.
Last year's competition was eventually cancelled after the State went into lockdown on Saturday, August 14 - one week before the scheduled grand final between the Ratz and Forster Tuncurry.
Wallamba only lost one game in the competition-proper - to the Ratz in a game played at Taree.
The Bulls will start favourites in the grand final.
Wallamba and Gloucester will play-off in the women's 10s preliminary final tomorrow, with the winner to play the unbeaten Manning Ratz in the grand final, also on Saturday, August 13 at Nabiac.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
