Meet this week's pet of the week, a gorgeous two-year-old female moggie who is looking for a forever home.
This little lady has a beautiful personality, and loves to be around her people, is super affectionate and quite the queen of her temporary home.
She's basically running the clinic at Windan Sea Veterinary Hospital at the moment.
Yes, we know she has a cranky little face, but don't let it fool you, she has a heart of gold and a personality that will capture your heart.
She also comes with all of her vet work done and a tiny adoption fee of $50
If you are interested, or think you could give her the perfect home. Please contact the cat welfare officer on 0490 262 827.
NSW AWL Rehoming organisation number R251000222
