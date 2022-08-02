ALLAN Bentley was somewhat of a recluse.
He lived an alternative lifestyle, without a phone, limited access to bank accounts and aside from Sundays at the Hexham Bowling Club - he largely kept to himself.
It's part of the reason finding him has been so difficult, after the 63-year-old went missing from his home on Pindimar Road at Pindimar about 7.30am on April 27, 2021.
A pop-up DNA testing stall in Newcastle has given Mr Bentley's loved ones renewed hope - whether it's good news or bad, it's at least closure.
"I'm sure he hasn't gone missing, it's either foul play or self-harm, he wouldn't just go walkabout," his sister Patricia Day said.
"He wouldn't have had any money, and if he ever needed anything like that he would have come to me.
"It's hard for everybody that has missing people.
"It's just the not knowing, you'd be better to know one way or the other."
Mr Bentley is one of more than a dozen unanswered questions in the Port Stephens and Hunter regions, his case highlighted as part of National Missing Persons Week.
He, and many others, are being encouraged to come forward if they can so police can take them off the books.
Even if they don't want to be found, there are protocols in place for their whereabouts to remain protected, Port Stephens and Hunter Police District commander acting superintendent Gerard Lawson said.
"Missing persons cases are never closed, they are open forever until we can answer that question for the family and know that people are safe or in other tragic circumstances, answer that question on behalf of the family," he said.
"The reality is we do have unclaimed remains located and the DNA is an essential tool is being able to identify that and have an understanding of who that person is.
"It is a real mystery about what's happened to Allan, we know that his bank accounts haven't been used and not that he was in great favour of bank accounts ... but his house was left in a state that we expected him to return home.
"He was very well liked in the community, it's a very small community where he's from and people to this day are still pondering that question."
Police have urged the public to look out for a white Holden combo van with NSW registration plates labelled UQG 146 and the word 'catering' on the side.
Detectives have established Mr Bentley rarely left the Tea Gardens area.
He is described as Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of medium build, with a beard and short brown and grey hair.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or their local police station.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
