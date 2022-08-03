"We have a feast of regeneration inspiration and hands-on action to get your teeth into in the next couple of months," Karuah and Great Lakes Landcare co-ordinator, Joel Dunn says.
Mr Dunn was talking about a series of regional regeneration workshops in the Mid-Coast taking place during August and September.
On Thursday, August 11-12 from 2pm to 4pm, a riparian revegetation working bee will be held at Dyers Crossing.
Join MidCoast Council bushcare officer, Anthony Marchment and AusEco Solutions field co-ordinator, Danielle O'Brien at the Wallamba Bridges Bushcare site at Dyers Crossing.
Check out a challenging riparian site on Khoribakh Creek and help plant some local provenance trees from MidCoast Council nursery
A woody weed workout is being held on Saturday, August 27 from 9.30am-12.30pm at Wootton, again with Anthony Marchment, along with Wootton bush regenerator and farmer, Peter Dixon, to tackle rampant privet and other nasties in the community reserve.
Don't miss the chance to get fine refreshments at Hardwood Espresso (open 8.30am-11.30am), and hang about for a chat and a barbecue.
If you're interested in rainforest regeneration, head to Copeland near Gloucester on Wednesday, September 14, from 9.30am-12.30pm.
MidCoast 2 Tops private land conservation officer, Isabelle Strachan will guide participants through an exceptional private property rainforest site under regeneration.
Get the lowdown on lantana management from triage of priority actions to most efficient techniques for making dead lantana.
"Again, we won't miss the chance for a convivial barbie as we get the Gloucester Landcare Group kicked off," Mr Dunn said.
To RSVP for each of these events and get meeting place details, email joel.kgl.landcare@gmail.com.
