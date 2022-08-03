Great Lakes Advocate

Get in touch with council to learn if you are eligible

August 3 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Event and festival funding available

Are you planning to hold an event or festival in the Mid-Coast region next year?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.