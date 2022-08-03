Event and festival funding available

Are you planning to hold an event or festival in the Mid-Coast region next year?
If you are, get in touch with MidCoast Council for a chance to receive event sponsorship.
This application round covers mid-sized events and festivals scheduled between January 1 and June 30, 2023.
This will be your only chance to apply, so it's important to get your applications submitted before the August 31 deadline, MidCoast Council growth, economic development and tourism manager, Deb Tuckerman said.
"Not only do local events connect our vibrant communities, they help put us on the map, attracting visitors and building our economy," Ms Tuckerman said.
"From art shows and music festivals, to sporting events, food, fashion and everything in between, our events are a celebration of what the Mid-Coast is all about."
For more information about whether your planned event fits into this category and to apply, please visit https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Community/Grants-and-funding
