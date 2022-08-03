FORSTER-Tuncurry Hawks are now outright second in the Group Three Rugby League competition.
This follows a gritty 18-18 draw with unbeaten leaders Port City at Port Macquarie last weekend.
Captain-coach Nathan Campbell said going into the match that a win would give the Hawks a reasonable chance of finishing minor premier.
They're now just two points adrift of the Breakers on the ladder, with Port Macquarie Sharks and Old Bar Pirates making up the four.
Forster heads to Kempsey on Sunday to play the struggling Macleay Valley Mustangs.
The Mustangs will be without inspirational halfback and captain-coach Anthony Cowan, who dislocated his shoulder in the 28-14 loss to Old Bar at Old Bar last Saturday.
Cowan won't play again this year and the Mustangs are now out of contention for a semi-final berth.
The Hawks play Macleay Valley (away), Old Bar (home), Wingham (home) and Wauchope (away) in the run to the semi-finals, to be decided the weekend of September 3 and 4.
The minor semi (third-fourth) will be on the Saturday at the home ground of the club finishing third with the minor premier to host the major semi on the Sunday.
Winner of the major semi will also host the Saturday, September 17 grand final.
There hasn't been a grand final at Tuncurry's Harry Elliott Oval since 2004 when the Hawks thrashed Wingham Tigers.
We were light on troops to begin with and then we went down to one on the bench early, so it's a huge effort from our middles and it's Port City, they're the cream of the crop.- Hawks captain-coach Nathan Campbell
The losing side from the major semi will have the home ground advantage for the preliminary final on Saturday, September 10.
The Hawks led 16-4 at one stage against the Breakers but were down 18-16 following a penalty goal in the 68th minute.
However, halfback Adrian Davis steered over a penalty goal to level the scores with five minutes remaining. Davis then narrowly missed a field goal just before fulltime.
Campbell explained that the Hawks were short-staffed going into the match and also encountered a few injury problems during the match.
He said that a draw felt like a win given the injury concerns.
"We were light on troops to begin with and then we went down to one on the bench early, so it's a huge effort from our middles and it's Port City, they're the cream of the crop," he said.
"You've got to dig in and it's good to see where we're at. They're a great yardstick.
"To dig ourselves out of that hole and get back in the arm wrestle in the last 10 minutes was a huge character-building moment.
"It's easy to show resilience against a lesser-placed team, but fingers crossed that's a grand final preview so it's definitely confidence-boosting."
Second rower Daniel Benson, Davis and hooker Riley Glover were strong for the Hawks.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
