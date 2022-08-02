Milestone 50 year anniversary marked with black tie dinner

Tuncurry Forster Football Club (TFFC) will mark its 50th anniversary this Saturday, August 6 with a black tie gala.
According to life member and sub-committee member, Peter Ragno, the club has a proud history as one of the oldest soccer clubs on the Mid North Coast.
Since it was founded in 1973 by a group of Tuncurry locals, the club has grown into one of the largest soccer organisations within the Football Mid North Coast network of competitions.
During the gala of dinner and entertainment, there will be displays, memorabilia and footage from the decades.
Foundation players from 1973, dignitaries along with past and present players, coaches, officials and supporters also will attend the evening event.
More than just a soccer club, TFFC is a community of volunteers passionate about the game of football and our area, dedicated to developing the skills of local players of all ages, abilities and backgrounds and continuing the proud tradition of teamwork and inclusion, Mr Ragno said.
The club also has the call out for any foundation players (1973) to make contact, as not all records have survived the 50 years.
The evening of celebrations will be held at Club Forster from 6.30pm.
Get in touch with Peter Ragno 0421 047 222 or peter.ragno@hotmail.com
