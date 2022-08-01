Great Lakes Advocate

Rugby Union

By Phil Wilkins
August 1 2022 - 8:00am
The Cockies rallied from an early try setback against the Bulls to storm home for a decisive four tries to one and 24-5 victory.

The Wallamba Bulls received a shock to the system the minor premiership-winners of the Lower Mid North Coast rugby union competition probably needed if they are to carry on and claim the champion's trophy with their setback in Gloucester on Saturday, July 30.

