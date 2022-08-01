The Wallamba Bulls received a shock to the system the minor premiership-winners of the Lower Mid North Coast rugby union competition probably needed if they are to carry on and claim the champion's trophy with their setback in Gloucester on Saturday, July 30.
On neutral ground, the under-manned Forster Tuncurry Dolphins, still without their Mid North Coast Axemen representative forwards, Blake Polson and Aaron Booby, as well as classy No 8 Sean Hassett and smart halfback Liam Brady, overcame the Bulls in a see-sawing struggle, 34-29.
Advertisement
With both teams depleted of players, referee Greg Boyer decided the game should be played in four quarters, with the teams reduced to 10 players a side.
While Christopher Tout, Wallamba's outstanding player of the men's competition, ran in two long-range tries in another man-of-the-match performance, the Dolphins displayed their usual courage to snatch victory in the dying minutes for an improbable 34-29 win.
There are few more spectacular or more pleasant regions to stage a football game, rugby, soccer or league, than at Gloucester's Sports Ground - or more generous hosts with Chris Marchant the driving force of the club - on and off the field.
As coach of Gloucester's 10-a-side women's team, Marchant oversaw his team's four tries to one and 24-5 defeat of the Wallamba Bulls, capped off by their spectacular three-try second half recovery.
A delighted Dolphins coach, Ron McCarthy, said: "Congratulations to the Dolphins who played against the Bulls.
We can stand up and say we played in all our competition games bravely this season, finishing the competition with two wins and a draw.- Dolphins coach, Ron McCarthy
"It was a good, entertaining game. We can stand up and say we played in all our competition games bravely this season, finishing the competition with two wins and a draw."
The Dolphins' temporary five-eighth, Kaleb Trudgett had one of his finest games for the club, club president, Ben Manning, kicked two goals and prop Gavin Maberley- Smith exhausted himself in his return to club colours.
In the early women's game, the Gloucester Cockies continued to reveal their development and improvement in their quest for a premiership.
The Cockies rallied from an early try setback against the Bulls to storm home for a decisive four tries to one and 24-5 victory.
Beneath the majestic Bucketts Range in splendid rugby conditions, coach Chris Marchant's Cockies displayed their spirit, cohesion and season's vast improvement to overcome the highly fancied Bulls, who began the game with a spectacular 55-metre try by Jess Lambert, launched by Megan Holgate.
The Cockies' success was all the more praiseworthy as they lost a thrilling game to the Bulls the previous Tuesday night, 38-40.
"Enjoy your success tonight," coach Marchant told his team.
"We had so much more aggression this afternoon and our ball control was so much better to turn things around than when we went down earlier in the week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.