Fun-time, play-time is about to get a whole lot better for hundreds of children across the region as MidCoast Council continues its ambitious program upgrading local playgrounds.
Over the past fours years council has removed aged and dangerous equipment, replacing it with new facilities.
The month council will begin work on:
Providing natural or structured shade over the equipment and improve access for all users is a focus for the upgrades, community assets manager, Rhett Pattison said.
"Some of these playgrounds are also receiving upgrades to seating, landscaping, pathways and drainage," Mr Pattison said.
"These sites will be closed for the upgrades, so you may need to visit another play space during this time."
Works should finish in October, weather permitting.
Following a review of playgrounds, council identified Hay Street, Gloucester and Kings Creek Reserve Krambach low use playgrounds with failing equipment
Equipment will be removed from these sites to support improvements to other nearby parks.
These projects are funded by MidCoast Council with two supported through the Federal government Local Roads and Infrastructure Program.
Across the region, council maintains and improves 83 playgrounds.
Locally, council will install new play equipment, build a new path and improve water run-off at Marjorie Derbert Park, Forster and also install new equipment, revamp landscaping and install new seating at John Derbert Park, Smiths Lake.
Both projects should finish by October if the weather doesn't interfere.
To stay informed on our playground makeovers near you: haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/playground-improvement-program
