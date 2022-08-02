Great Lakes Advocate

New and safer equipment will replace aging equipment

August 2 2022 - 2:00am
A major upgrade of the Tuncurry Rockpool Playground was completed in December 2021.

Fun-time, play-time is about to get a whole lot better for hundreds of children across the region as MidCoast Council continues its ambitious program upgrading local playgrounds.

