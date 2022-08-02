Drop-in Day for Disability Royal Commission in Taree

Mid-Coast residents interested in sharing stories with the Disability Royal Commission can find out about the free support and advocacy available at an event on Tuesday, August 9.
The Disability Royal Commission information drop-in day will take place at the Manning Uniting Church community hall at 29 Albert Street, Taree from 9am to 1pm.
Your Story Disability Legal Support (Your Story), Disability Advocacy NSW and Interrelate will provide light refreshments and information about the Royal Commission and the free supports available to local people with disability and their supporters.
"The Disability Royal Commission is taking submissions until December 31, 2022 as it investigates the mistreatment of people with disability in all contexts and settings," Your Story director, Susannah O'Reilly said.
We can talk to people about their options for sharing their story, and how to do this safely and privately.- Your Story director, Susannah O'Reilly
Your Story has Aboriginal Legal Service lawyers ready to support First Nations people with disability and their families.
Ms O'Reilly added that family members, friends, carers, advocates, and supporters also have a valuable contribution to make and can access free support to share their stories.
"Your Story is a free national service that gives independent legal advice and support to anyone considering taking part in the Disability Royal Commission," she said.
"We can talk to people about their options for sharing their story, and how to do this safely and privately."
