Great Lakes Advocate
What's on

Drop-in Day for Disability Royal Commission in Taree

August 2 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drop-in Day for Disability Royal Commission in Taree

Mid-Coast residents interested in sharing stories with the Disability Royal Commission can find out about the free support and advocacy available at an event on Tuesday, August 9.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.