SOUTHERN United welcomed one of Coastal Premer League football's favourites the Coffs Coast Tigers to Tuncurry.
On a roll after four straight wins, Southern United's first grade side were feeling confident about springing an upset against the second placed Tigers. However, they fell short when going down 2-1.
From the start the Ospreys pinned the Tigers in their own half and could have been in front very early as Jarrad Naylor had two close range efforts saved by the keeper.
After weathering the early storm the midfield combination play the Tigers have displayed to great effect this season started to cause some trouble for Southern United. Tommy Elder, returning from injury, was very effective in breaking this down, and it was against the run of play that the Tigers hit the front, from an own goal as the home side tried to clear a goal mouth melee following a free kick.
The Ospreys went on to hit the post twice and had what looked to be a clear shout for a penalty denied as they finished the half the stronger of the two sides.
The second half continued in the same fast paced manner as the first, but the home side was gradually gaining the upper hand. Great work again out wide by Flynn Parker saw Mark Mallia level the scores, and at that point it looked likely that the Ospreys would go on to win.
However Brock Gutherson attracted a second yellow from the referee and was given an early shower, and the Tigers took full advantage of the resultant overload and snatched a second goal. The Ospreys still looked the more likely to score but time ran out and they were left to rue the chances missed throughout the match.
Tommy Elder was a standout, and both Troy Chipperfield and Flynn Parker had great games.
"I'm really disappointed for the players - they put in a huge effort today and if Coffs Tigers are honest in their assessment of the match they'll know they were very fortunate to win today,'' coach Jonathon Newman said.
"But we've just got to focus on Tuesday and Port United now - it's a huge match for both clubs."
Reserve grade
AFTER being outplayed by the Tigers in Coffs Hatbour earlier this season the Ospreys reserve grade side has made great progress and were keen to put it to the Tigers.
An arm wrestle ensued and it was only a moment of quality from the Tigers left winger that saw them edge in front. The lead didn't last long as Lochie Babington sparked a sweeping attacking move from near his own corner flag.
The Ospreys moved the ball quickly up the left flank and found Roan Whiteman, who buried the equaliser. The arm wrestle resumed and in the end it was only an own goal by the Ospreys that saw the Tigers run out winners 2-1.
Callum Drane was immense for the home side with Nathan Hoffman continuing his impressive comeback from injury.
Angus Crabbe also played well.
