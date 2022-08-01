GREAT Lakes College Opens Rugby League team are through to the University Shield semi-finals following a hard fought 26-20 win over Murrumbidgee High in the quarter final played in front of a vocal crowd at the Harry Elliott Oval.
Murrumbidgee travelled overnight with their big squad ready to take on the home team. GLC were supported by a huge local crowd with chants roaring throughout the game.
Great Lakes College lost the toss and had to run into the wind to start the game. But some damaging running from forwards, Harry Brennan and Levi Maran, led to a quick play the ball where Tavis Felsch scored out on the left edge. The Conversion was unsuccessful so the score was 4-0.
Powerful running from Chase Nixon and Josh Clark got GLC into a scoring position but a wayward pass went to ground and was scooped up by the Murrumbidgee winger who ran 70m untouched to open the account for the visitors Try was converted, making it 6-4.
The game then became an arm wrestle until Will Clifton got a quick play the ball and jumped down the blind side to set up Harry Brennan for a great run of 50m to score and unconverted try.
Tavis Felsch got his second after barging through and reaching out from close range. The conversion successful giving GLC a 14-6 advantage.
Some ill discipline and penalties marched Murrumbidgee up the field and while GLC t\defended their line strongly, Murrumbidgee scored a well organised try to make it 14-10.
Murrumbidgee ran on last play of the half, to catch GLC napping to score a converted try. Murrumbidgee then led 16-14 into the break.
GLC had the wind at their back, giving them great field position to start their sets with Murrumbidgee not getting any value from their kicking game. Field position and good ball play lead to Felsch crashing over for his hat-trick. The try was unconverted but GLC were back in front at 18-16.
A back and forth tussle across the field began, with both teams having their chances, until Hamish Wilson was able to step inside a rushing defence to force his way over the line and stretch the lead, with a converted try to stretch the lead to 24-16.
Murrumbidgee were far from done, with some damaging running from their forwards, marching them up the field. Their very hard running left centre, who was dangerous all day, broke some tired defence to score and get them within 4 points, 24-20.
Some ill discipline in the last 5 minutes would lead to Murrumbidgee's downfall with Great Lakes gifted a penalty in front of the posts from 20 out, opting for the 2 point conversion, Chase Nixon successfully converted, sealing the deal for GLC.
Murrumbidgee valiantly rush to kick off in the final seconds, but Great Lakes were able to successfully obtain the ball to hang on and win the game 26-20.
