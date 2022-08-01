Great Lakes Advocate

Great Lakes College through to University Shield semi-finals

By Tom Freeman
August 1 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great Lakes College's University Shield squad has qualified for the semi-final of the State-wide University Shield.

GREAT Lakes College Opens Rugby League team are through to the University Shield semi-finals following a hard fought 26-20 win over Murrumbidgee High in the quarter final played in front of a vocal crowd at the Harry Elliott Oval.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.