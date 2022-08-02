Great Lakes Advocate

Proposed new low density 32-lot development in Taree Street, Tuncurry

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
August 2 2022 - 8:30am
Concept plan of the 32-lot proposed development in Tuncurry.

Tuncurry residents are not opposed to progress, but we need the infrastructure to support progress in the community, Tony Aldridge says.

Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

