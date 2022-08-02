Tuncurry residents are not opposed to progress, but we need the infrastructure to support progress in the community, Tony Aldridge says.
Mr Aldridge was addressing a group of residents last Saturday, July 30 seeking answers to a proposed new low density 32-lot development in Taree Street, Tuncurry.
Advertisement
The 32-lot project would include the demolition of existing buildings - some within a heritage conservation areas - and the construction of a new road.
According to Mr Aldridge the 32 lots would accommodate 38 dwellings ranging in height from single to three storey.
One building will be three storeys, two will be two storeys and the rest will be single storey, Mr Aldridge said.
"This is not low density; this is not a development for this area of Tuncurry," Mr Aldridge said.
"The proposals is to open Barclay close."
The planned development is around Taree, Bent and Peel streets, and Barclay Close, which is a cul-de-sac.
"The street is not capable of accommodating 200-300 cars a day.
This is not low density; this is not a development for this area of Tuncurry.- Tuncurry resident, Tony Aldridge
"And, where is the infrastructure to accommodate all these people.
"Doctors have closed their books, and where are they going to shop; the roads are already choked and they can't cope now."
Believed to be owned by a local private investor and a development application submitted by Site Research and Development Pty Ltd, the land was originally owned by Tuncurry pioneer John Wright before it was gifted to the Crown.
The land has been the site of education facilities since 1887, housing both Tuncurry Public School and later TAFE college until both relocated to their current sites.
Mr Aldridge said the land was heritage listed and it was the site of 59 trees including small leafed fig, coast banksia, London plane tree, radiata pine, date palm, silky oat, cadaghi, smooth barked apple, Sydney blue gum, broad leafed paperbark, jacaranda, slash pine, fiddlewood, kaffir plum, swamp mahagony, forest red gum, yellow box, flooded gum, brown pine, blackbutt, hoop pine, various palms, as well as three, well established Norfolk Island pines.
An arborist has recommended the majority of trees for removal and replaced with new plantings.
"The Norfolk Island pines could have been planted by John Wright."
Mr Aldridge asked why a children's play area or park could not be established on the site.
He said residents also wanted a reassurance from MidCoast Council property values would not fall due to the development, which was one of four currently being assessed in the area.
Advertisement
Development proposal DA2022/0554, Taree Street, Tuncurry is available to view on the MidCoast Council website
Members of the community have until 4.30pm, Monday, August 15 to provide feedback on the proposals.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.