Great Lakes Advocate

MidCoast Council is counting on you

Updated August 2 2022 - 1:12am, first published August 1 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council staff will visit Black Head to speak with community members. Image of Black Head ocean baths by Deb Schmitzer.

MidCoast Council wants to understand where different communities get their news and information from, and how they want to share their thoughts with council.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.