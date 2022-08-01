MidCoast Council wants to understand where different communities get their news and information from, and how they want to share their thoughts with council.
Forming part of a review of the Community Engagement Strategy, council's plan is to keep the community better informed about its activities and provide opportunities for feedback.
"During my time as mayor I have met with and spoken with a large number of people from communities across the local government area," mayor, Claire Pontin said.
"It is clear that our community wants to be better informed about what we are doing, particularly in their local area," Cr Pontin said.
"They want to be able to provide feedback to us," she said.
"For us to do this we need to understand how different communities get their news and information and how people want to hear from council.
"You can let us know through social media, online survey and polls or by speaking to a staff member at one of their town centre visits scheduled over the coming month."
Council staff also will visit Bulahdelah, Harrington, Old Bar, Gloucester, Taree, Wingham, Tea Gardens, Nabiac, Stroud, Black Head to hear from people directly.
"This will help us to keep communities better informed about the things we do.
"It's also important we understand how different sections of the community want to communicate with us, so we can take them into account when we are making decisions."
More information is available at https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/connect
