Tuncurry water playground is underway

Construction work on the first accessible water playground in the Mid Coast has begun with site preparation works underway at the Tuncurry site.
Demolition work on the Tuncurry pool wrapped up in late July paving the way for work to begin on the new water playground.
Work on the splash pad is currently on track to start in the following weeks, with completion expected early next year.
"While we can't control the impacts of weather, supply constraints and contractor availability, we're doing everything possible to have the water playground up and running for the community to enjoy during the warm weather period," MidCoast Council community spaces executive manager, Dan Aldridge said.
The fully accessible amenities block with a disability hoist and an all-age change table is still in the design phase.
We expect to tender for a construction contractor by the end of August, with completion expected around the end of the year, Mr Aldridge said.
"We appreciate the community has worked hard over the previous few years by engaging with us to help shape the all-inclusive design," he said.
"We're all really looking forward to opening this playground for all to enjoy."
To find out more about the planning and development of the Tuncurry water playground, visit https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/tuncurry-water-playground
