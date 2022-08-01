Great Lakes Advocate

Construction of new clubhouse about to begin

By Anne Evans
Updated August 1 2022 - 6:19am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Surf club committee members, Rob Chappell, Bruce Higgs, Ron Hartley, Dave Leaking, Ric Brennan, Cathy Quinn, Brad Verdich, Nova Grosvenor, Troy Brookes, Greg Randall and (front) Anne Evans, Beth Lee, John Quinn and Denise Morgan.

Forster Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) 2021-22 president, John Quinn, opened the 2022-23 annual general meeting (AGM) with a prophetic statement that the meeting would be the last AGM held in the current building as demolition and replacement would begin soon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.