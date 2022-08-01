Forster Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) 2021-22 president, John Quinn, opened the 2022-23 annual general meeting (AGM) with a prophetic statement that the meeting would be the last AGM held in the current building as demolition and replacement would begin soon.
In a comprehensive review, supported by a 23-page 2021-22 annual report document, he highlighted the achievements of the organisation during the previous 12 months in fulfilling the club's mission "To keep Forster Beach safe for the public to enjoy with a commitment to protecting and saving life".
The report acknowledged the support given by national, state and local sponsors.
In particular, the report mentioned the assistance of the three levels of government: MidCoast Council, Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead and Member for Lyne, David Gillespie.
With the new building program on the cusp of beginning, the report included a reminder of the NSW Government grant of $2 million in 2020 and the 2021 Federal government funding of $3.159 million.
A further $250,000 grant under the Australian Government's Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program round three will assist in the construction of the boardwalk and retaining wall in front of the new clubhouse.
More recent support included a Federal Government Beach Safety Equipment Fund grant which enabled the purchase of an inflatable rescue boat (IRB) road trailer, an IRB motor, two IRB fuel cells, three radios and four rescue boards.
Forster SLSC new building sub-committee chairman, Ron Hartley, told the gathering that tenders had closed for the demolition of the current clubhouse and for the construction of stages one and two of the new structure.
Six tenders have been received and they, at present, are being assessed.
These two stages will feature a ground floor café, amenities, temporary first aid room, temporary patrol room, an upstairs function area, training facilities and a members' meeting section.
The later stage three will see the provision of more storage, proper first aid and patrol room facilities, and a large deck open area.
With the ever-increasing costs of construction, building fundraising sub-committee chairman, Geoff Purcell, is faced with significant challenges as, in the past 12 months, $290,000 has been spent on pre-construction fees alone.
Fundraising challenges were exacerbated again during the 2021-22 surf season with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic regulations generating yet another year of interruptions with the major source of income, the Professionals Weekend of Sport, being cancelled.
The support from the local sponsors, especially major sponsor Forster Bowling Club was noted as being significant in the Forster SLSC meeting ongoing financial commitments.
Understandably, Geoff and his fundraising team is looking forward to gaining further sponsorships and donations to assist in the development of what will be a great new community asset for all in Forster-Tuncurry.
Acknowledgment in the annual report included a vote of thanks to club member, Brian Wilcox, as he retires from 10 years as Lower North Coast Branch SLS president and time spent as SLSNSW director.
Brian will stay active within the club as a rostered patrol captain.
The report also referred to the sad loss from the club community of former treasurer, president and life member, Phil Whitaker, who died last week.
John Quinn's many other votes of thanks included the beach patrol members, officials associated with the nippers programs, training teams, the executive, and the many 2021-22 committee and sub-committee members.
