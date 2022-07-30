Great Lakes Advocate

Port City Breakers and Forster-Tuncurry Hawks share the points in brutal Group 3 rugby league clash

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
July 30 2022 - 8:13am
Port City's Luke Sinclair and Jake Kelly take on Forster-Tuncurry captain-coach Nathan Campbell. Photo: Lighthouse Sports Photography

There will be some sore bodies for the next seven days after Port City and Forster-Tuncurry fought out a brutal 18-all Group 3 rugby league draw in Port Macquarie on Saturday (July 30).

