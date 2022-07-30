Another iconic publication shuts down

From Drive - "One of Australia's most iconic car magazines, Motor, will print its last edition next month after 68 years.
Originally called Modern Motor and launched in May 1954, the magazine helped shape Australian car culture and was one of the driving forces in iconic Holden-versus-Ford battles on the road and track for more than half a century.
Motor Magazine - a sister title to Wheels Magazine - printed its last and 827th issue in June 2022 and was on the news stands in July.
As with women's magazines, 'lads' magazines, and weekly tabloid titles, Australian car magazines have struggled in the internet age
Increased paper costs and a dwindling magazine audience have slammed the brakes on a magazine that was read by generations of Australian car enthusiasts.
While women's magazines saw a spike in sales during lockdowns and travel restrictions over the past two years during the COVID pandemic, motoring magazines hit reverse over the same period given airports and petrol stations formed a large part of their sales.
Wheels Media CEO, Christian Clark, told Drive that retiring MotorMagazine was: "The hardest decision the company has had to make and was not done lightly."
Circulation figures and publisher claims sourced by Drive reveal a sharp decline from a peak of more than 65,000 sales of the December 2003 edition, to an average of 10,000 copies per month in 2020, down to approximately 7000 copies per month so far this year.
Motor Magazine experimented a number of times with foreign cars on the cover - in a bid to broaden the magazine's audience and reduce the dependence on Holden-versus-Ford battles - but each time sales of that edition would tank."
From a personal point of view I'm saddened to see the end of one of the two most iconic motoring magazines in the country. Modern Motor was very much part of my motoring growing up days - Motor/Modern and Motor, thank you and RIP.
