Great Lakes Advocate
Watch

Aussie Ark to release juvenile Manning River turtles to the wild in the Manning catchment

July 29 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Video by Aussie Ark

Endangered Manning River helmeted turtles currently housed at conservation organisation Aussie Ark, have just received their final health check and have been given the all clear to make their journey back to the wild.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.