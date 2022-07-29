Great Lakes Advocate

Taree air service provider FlyPelican suspends flights between Taree and Sydney

July 29 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FlyPelican

Local air service provider, FlyPelican is suspending flights between Taree and Sydney from this Sunday, July 31.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.