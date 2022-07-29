Local air service provider, FlyPelican is suspending flights between Taree and Sydney from this Sunday, July 31.
The airline cites the removal of government grants, rising fuel prices and a lack of passenger numbers as reasons for the suspension.
Passengers who had pre-booked flights beyond Sunday have been contacted by FlyPelican and arrangements have been made for their travel.
MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said regional flights, including the Taree to Sydney route, have been subsidised by the Federal Government Regional Airline Network Support program, which provided financial support to airlines maintaining connections with regional locations.
The program was designed to support the aviation industry in the recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This subsidy stopped on June 30.
"The removal of the subsidy, along with rising fuel prices and declining passenger numbers, has resulted in a decision by FlyPelican to suspend flights out of Taree Airport," Mr De Szell said.
"We are very supportive of FlyPelican, which has provided a reliable service to our community since January 2018, and will continue to work with them into the future in the hope of the service resuming should demand require it."
