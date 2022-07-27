Great Lakes Advocate

Jeans for Genes Day is on August 5

July 27 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Genetics counsellor Bruce Hopper talks about the importance of Jeans for Genes Day and the funding it raised for research.

It's time to don the denim for a very important cause, Jeans for Genes Day on August 5.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.