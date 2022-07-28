Baby has been a loved and treasured pet and only in our care because her previous owner had a change of circumstances.
She is looking for a home where she can laze in the sun and get lots of snuggles with her new human, which she will reward with a purr.
Although she is an easy-going girl, we don't know how she is with other animals or young children.
At nine years old she may be past the kitten stage but she has years of life left and so much love to give.
Baby is fully house trained, microchipped, vaccinated and de-sexed and her adoption fee is just $50.
If you would like to meet this adorable girl contact the cat welfare officer on 0490 262 827.
NSW AWL Rehoming organisation number R251000222
