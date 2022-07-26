Semi spot on line

GREAT Lakes College will seek a place in the semi-final of the prestigious University Shield schoolboy rugby league competition when they meet Murrumbidgee High School at the Harry Elliott Oval this Friday, July 29 at noon.
This is by far the college's best performance in the competition that has been contested since 1922.
Great Lakes were crowned Hunter champions before downing Kempsey school Melville at Kempsey, the North Coast champions.
This earned Great Lakes a home game for the first time this season when they tackled Sydney school Erskine Park.
This was a torrid contest, with Great Lakes prevailing 16-14.
The boys have been going pretty well, but this week's game will be a big test.- Simon Maher
Lock, Harry Brennan was the player of the match against Erskine Park. Brennan has been among the side's best players during the shield campaign as has Hamish Wilson.
Great Lakes will welcome regular fullback Josh Clark back for tomorrow's game.
This will enable Chase Nixon to return to the centres after he filled in as custodian against Erskine Park.
However, top prop Trent Blomgren will miss the game after breaking his wrist.
"The boys have been going pretty well, but this week's game will be a big test,'' co-coach, Simon Maher said.
"We're hoping to get a big crowd there.''
Maher and Tom Freeman are the side's coaches.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
