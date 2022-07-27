COASTAL Premier League (CPL) football has endured three difficult seasons for reasons totally out of the control of organisers, Football Mid North Coast (FMNC) chairman, Lance Fletcher says.
The CPL is administered by FMNC and the Coffs Harbour-based North Coast Football.
Both zones supply six clubs to the competition that came into play in 2020.
However, in that time Mr Fletcher pointed out CPL had battled a world-wide pandemic followed by floods and continued wet weather that has forced ground closures and the deferment of games.
Clubs also have been unable to train due to saturated grounds.
The competition was increased from 10 to 12 clubs this year with the addition of Southern United and Bellingen. Both clubs have been competitive in their debut seasons, with the Ospreys currently in fourth place and Bellingen sixth.
Mr Fletcher said the length and format of the competition would be one of the matters discussed during the off-season.
"It is a long season, particularly when we don't have any breaks programmed in,'' Mr Fletcher said.
"During the off-season I'll be speaking with the Football North Coast chairman, Wendy Schafer and we'll discuss strategies that we might be able to put in place for next year. We'll then put them to the member clubs to discuss.''
Mr Fletcher said all the clubs have been supportive of playing the backlog of games and were doing their best to organise fixtures.
The final round of the season-proper was scheduled for the weekend of August 26-27.
Mr Fletcher said there were no plans to extend the competition.
"Of course we have problems when we have a deferred game against a club from Coffs Harbour and either Taree or Southern United," he said.
"It's impossible to play these games mid-week, so they have to be played on a Sunday,'' he said.
"We have given clubs the option of playing the game at a more central location at Kempsey or Port Macquarie.
"But, we have to be mindful that clubs rely on home games to remain (financially) viable.''
Taree Wildcats has the most number of deferred games to organise and Mr Fletcher said the club was doing everything possible to ensure the fixtures were played.
Mr Fletcher conceded there could be some doubt about Boambee's future in the competition after the club was forced to withdraw from reserve grade.
Taree Wildcats has struggled this year, a fact Mr Fletcher acknowledges.
However, club president, Ben Sedlen said publicly the Wildcats were determined to stay in the league, although he suggested there may have to be changes in the structure of the competition.
First grade coach, Shannon Hall had doubts the league would progress in its current format next year. Mr Fletcher remains confident and committed to the CPL concept, despite the challenges.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
