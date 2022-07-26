Great Lakes Advocate

BCS one of 35 schools across the State to receive funding

BCS primary captains and vice captains, Ashton Sinclair, deputy premier, Paul Toole, Jada Hall, Lucy Mohring, Carly Green and Sarah Mitchell.

Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) is one of 35 regional schools from across the State to receive a financial boost to establish before and after school care in the community.

