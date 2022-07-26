Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) is one of 35 regional schools from across the State to receive a financial boost to establish before and after school care in the community.
Visiting the school yesterday, Monday, July 25 acting premier, Paul Toole and Minister for Education and Early Learning, Sarah Mitchell, the funding would help families access the service no matter where they lived.
Advertisement
"This investment will give parents in small regional communities more flexibility and make the juggle between work and raising a family that little bit easier," Mr Toole said.
"The NSW Government has committed more than $20 million to establish before and after school care services in smaller communities like Bulahdelah where a traditional service is unviable."
Ms Mitchell said the NSW Government was committed to delivering quality before and after school care to NSW families.
"This government is supporting working families by expanding before and after school care services across NSW, creating an additional 19,420 before and after school care places over the last three years," Ms Mitchell said.
"We know that regional working families can struggle when there's a lack of before and after school care services, as it often has a flow-on impact to parents participating in the workforce.
"Providing more before and after school care services has flow on effects in regional communities, making life easier for working families."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.