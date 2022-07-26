Great Lakes Advocate
What's on

Something new for '22: two days to go until CareerQuip

July 26 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A day well spent: St Clare's students at the 2019 Lower North Coast Careers Expo (this year named Mid Coast CareerQuip)

CareerQuip is set to open the gates to more than 2000 students and the general public later this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.