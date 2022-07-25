SOUTHERN United welcomed the strong Kempsey Saints to Boronia Park in Coastal Premier League football what was to be a must win clash for both clubs as the end of the regular season fast approaches.
It was unsure 24 hours before the fixture if the matches with go ahead as MidCoast Council had closed all of the playing fields in the Forster-Tuncurry area.
Advertisement
Southern United Football Club president John Mansour should be applauded for his efforts to convince council that they could review their decision, and as a result Boronia Park was deemed fit for play. The games went ahead in perfect conditions.
After letting three points slip from their grasp last time out against Kempsey Saints, with a last minute penalty seeing the two sides share the spoils, the Ospreys knew that all the points on offer was absolutely crucial in their quest for a finals berth. Saints had been on a run of decent form lately and would present as a tough opponent for United.
The Ospreys went into this game with yet another modified lineup, as Jarrod Naylor returned to the starting 11 following an impressive showing against Port Saints the previous week.
Graeme Pearson was in the unfamiliar number 8 role, replacing the injured Blair Smith. As expected it took a little while for the home side to gel, but soon Naylor's pressing was causing the Saints defence problems, and both he and Mark Mallia had some good early opportunities to put United ahead.
Saints threatened in attack with excellent movement from their midfield, but with striker Cedric Blodorn well marked by Troy Chipperfield, they lacked an outlet in front of goal. Both keepers were called upon to keep the scores level, and that's the way it remained at the break.
The second half saw the early introduction of Jake Camilleri, who has been making excellent progress in his return from injury, and his energy and speed helped lift the home side. The second half settled into a pattern of Southern United attacks interspersed by counters from Saints, and despite a series of corner kicks where United were able to mount sustained pressure on the Kempsey goal, the visitors were able to keep things scoreless.
Ethan Perry was also introduced as the home side pressed for the breakthrough. It wasn't until the final minute of the match when that breakthrough came, with Reyne Blacks accurate corner finding skipper Beau Wynters head at the back post, and he made no mistake with a fine finish.
RELATED: Charging to the playoffs
Saints werent done though, and immediately pressed for a late equaliser. This left them open at the back and a quick counter by the Ospreys saw Mark Mallia find himself one on one with the Saints keeper. Mallias deft first touch took the ball around Jacob Lyttle and he was able to pass the ball into an empty net to make the final score Southern United 2 Kempsey Saints 0.
Beau Wynter was player of the match, with Mark Mallia and Flynn Parker also standing out.
The result temporarily vaults Southern United into the top four in first grade, and fifth in reserve grade.
"It's hard to read the table at the moment, with so many teams on a different number of games,'' coach Jonathon Newman said.
"Port United have three in hand on us, and I cant see them losing all three. Macleay Valley's fourth and Bellingen sixth can re-shape the table with wins in their next fixtures - so it makes this weekends match against Coffs Tigers massive for us.''
Reserve grade:
AFTER a very tight 3-3 draw in round one Southern United's reserve grade side was looking to try to capitalise on the dominance that was shown in that fixture, but without reward.
With eight players missing from the overall squad, coach Julian Mallia had to re-shuffle his line up once more but as the first half progressed you wouldnt have known, as Southern United move the ball quickly and effectively, as if theyve been playing together for weeks.
However they couldn't find the breakthrough they deserved and the first half finished 0-0. The halftime message was all about continuing to play in the same way, being patient and the chances would continue to come.
Advertisement
It wasn't long into the half when Roan Whiteman, on as a substitute, was given the opportunity to put the home side in front from the penalty spot and he did so confidently giving the Ospreys a deserved lead.
Life could've been made much easier for the home side had they converted the increasing number of chances they were creating, however good work by the Saints goalkeeper and desperate defence kept the scoreline to 1-0 until Chris Kianou bent a superb shot from the edge of the penalty area, putting the Ospreys two goals to the good. A 2-0 lead is a dangerous one in football though, and Saints were able to drag a goal back on the counter, and it was all hands to the pump as Southern United hung on to win the fixture 2-1. Callum Drane, Liam Simpson and Chris Kianou were the standouts for the home side.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.