Southern United defeat Kempsey Saints in Coastal Premier League football

July 25 2022 - 6:00am
Troy Chipperfield kept a close eye on Kempsey Saints striker Cedric Blodorn during the Coastal Premier League clash at Boronia.

SOUTHERN United welcomed the strong Kempsey Saints to Boronia Park in Coastal Premier League football what was to be a must win clash for both clubs as the end of the regular season fast approaches.

