Life could've been made much easier for the home side had they converted the increasing number of chances they were creating, however good work by the Saints goalkeeper and desperate defence kept the scoreline to 1-0 until Chris Kianou bent a superb shot from the edge of the penalty area, putting the Ospreys two goals to the good. A 2-0 lead is a dangerous one in football though, and Saints were able to drag a goal back on the counter, and it was all hands to the pump as Southern United hung on to win the fixture 2-1. Callum Drane, Liam Simpson and Chris Kianou were the standouts for the home side.