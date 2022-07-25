Following a few false starts, Tuncurry Golf Club's new clubhouse had its official opening earlier today, Monday, July 25.
The $3 million state-of-the-art clubhouse, which overlooks the first tee, and the ninth and 18th greens, is an assured gamechanger for players, members, the community and the local tourist industry.
More than $800,000 also has been tipped into improving the golf course after former Australian touring professional, Craig Parry stepped in to review the greens.
Improvements and upgrades have brought the course to a group one standard to boost the club's chances of attracting major tournaments and events. Tuncurry is rated in the top 100 courses in Australia.
Later this year the club will host the NSW Senior Amateur Championships, while the rescheduled NSW Women's Open will be held in March 2023.
Golf NSW CEO, Stuart Fraser described the women's event as the 'jewel in the crown', an event which will attract between 60-70 players from Europe alone.
This is a fabulous facility; it is very impressive.- MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin
Funded by the State government, the clubhouse project includes construction of a new building, which houses a golf museum, community kitchen, undercover seating for up to 200 people, barbecue area and playground; upgraded design including solar power generation, energy efficient technologies and water retention and reuse system; inclusive amenities and accessible ramp; resealed car park and driveway; renovations of trees and greens and reconstruction of cart path and all-weather practice facilities.
Forster Tuncurry Golf Club vice-president, Sue Bellamy extended an invitation to the community to enjoy the new facility, which included the State's only golf museum outside the metropolitan area. The museum has on display memorabilia provided by the Australian Golf Heritage Society.
Future plans (for the clubhouse) include serving morning tea and lunch, Mrs Bellamy said.
"This is a fabulous facility; it is very impressive," MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin said.
"It will bring in more tourism and the opportunity to host more major tournaments," she said.
"We are lucky in the Mid-Coast to have so many top quality golf courses."
Mr Fraser acknowledged the contribution and support from both the State government and Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead and thanked them for supporting the project, which was seven years in the making.
