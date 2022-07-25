Funded by the State government, the clubhouse project includes construction of a new building, which houses a golf museum, community kitchen, undercover seating for up to 200 people, barbecue area and playground; upgraded design including solar power generation, energy efficient technologies and water retention and reuse system; inclusive amenities and accessible ramp; resealed car park and driveway; renovations of trees and greens and reconstruction of cart path and all-weather practice facilities.

