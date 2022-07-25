Great Lakes Advocate

Review: Falling for Figaro is a British underdog story with Danielle Macdonald as a would-be opera singer

By Ron Cerabona
Updated July 25 2022 - 3:39am, first published 2:52am
Falling for Figaro.

  • M, 104 minutes. 2 stars

This is another in the long line of British underdog movies. Billy Elliot, The Full Monty, Eddie the Eagle, the recent The Phantom of the Open, to name a few - so if you like that kind of thing, this is the kind of thing you will like. One of its closer antecedents is One Chance, which was based on the true story of an opera singer who won Britain's Got Talent.

