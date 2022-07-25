Great Lakes Advocate

Forster-Tuncurry outclass Taree City in Group 3 Rugby League

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 25 2022 - 4:00am
Busy Forster-Tuncurry fullback Jordan Hinton takes the ball to the Taree City defence during the clash at the Jack Neal Oval.

FORSTER-Tuncurry's Group Three Rugby League minor premiership aspirations could be decided in Saturday's clash against unbeaten competition leader Port City.

