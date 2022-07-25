FORSTER-Tuncurry's Group Three Rugby League minor premiership aspirations could be decided in Saturday's clash against unbeaten competition leader Port City.
The Hawks stayed on track for a top two finish by outclassing Taree City 42-10 in the game transferred to Taree because of the state of the playing surface at Tuncurry's Harry Elliott Oval.
Forster had the two competition points sealed by halftime when they led 28-0 and they went through the motions in the second half against this season's strugglers.
The Breakers won a bruising first round clash against the Hawks that was originally to be played at Port Macquarie, but was switched to Tuncurry as the Port stadium was closed due to wet weather.
The Hawks would need a win this weekend if they are going to haul Port City in and claim the minor title.
Second rower, Simon Fokes stood out in difficult conditions for the Hawks against Taree City, running in two tries, while centre Beau Lowry also bagged a double.
All credit to Taree, they hung in there like I expected they would.- Forster-Tuncurry captain coach, Nathan Campbell
Five-eighth Aaron Hill produced the best individual effort of the day, running the length of the field for a try albeit against a badly beaten defence.
Hill was another Hawk to shine.
Prop, Harry Wallis tried hard for the Bulls.
Despite the Bulls' lowly position on the ladder, Forster-Tuncurry captain coach, Nathan Campbell described the match as a 'danger game.'
"It was a heavy field and we were down a couple of players,'' Campbell said at fulltime.
"And it can be hard to get up against the lower placed teams.
"All credit to Taree, they hung in there like I expected they would.
"But it was another character building and necessary win for us.
"It was a muddy track so it was good to get away without any injuries.''
Campbell admitted it wasn't 'a complete performance' by the Hawks, but it was good enough to get the points.
He noted that it was also beneficial for the side's for and against and that could be crucial in deciding the positions in the final four come semi-final time.
He said the Hawks were fairly well placed to grab a top two berth.
"But we can't be complacent,'' said.
"And, if we can jag a win against Port next week, first isn't out of our reach, either.
"We just have to keep winning.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
