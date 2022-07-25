Forster man floored by $100,000 Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot windfall

A Forster man's drive home took a turn for the better when officials from The Lott called to break the news he had won the $100,000 first prize in last Thursday's (July 21) Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10619.
In addition to his windfall, the man's entry also scored a $1000 consolation prize, bolstering his total win to $101,000.
Advertisement
Speaking with The Lott officials this morning, the ecstatic man had to pull over before hearing the winning news.
"Could you hold on a second? I need to pull over," he said.
"You're kidding
"Wow, this is so cool, I reckon you've just made my day."
The man had missed previous calls to let him know of the big win.
"You have no idea what this means to me and my partner.
"This means that in a month's time, we will have finally paid off our house.
"This is going to make such a difference.
His winning entry of four consecutive numbers was purchased at his regular go-to store, Forster Keys Mini Mart.
Understandably, the Forster Keys Mini Mart team was over the moon to have sold the first prize entry and hoped the winner could enhance his life for years to come with their good fortune.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.