Great Lakes Advocate

The winning ticket was purchased at the Forster Keys Mini Mart

July 25 2022 - 3:00am
Forster man floored by $100,000 Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot windfall

A Forster man's drive home took a turn for the better when officials from The Lott called to break the news he had won the $100,000 first prize in last Thursday's (July 21) Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10619.

