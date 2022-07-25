For 35 years prior to the 1959 opening of the iconic Forster-Tuncurry bridge, punts had been used to transport cars, trucks and caravans across the waterway between the twin towns.
The construction of the Forster-Tuncurry bridge was the end result of community and commercial lobbying of local and State governments to replace trips which required "... driving cars on to punts, and crossing your fingers that you reached the other side." (The Manning Community News Thursday, August 25, 2016).
Such dramatic and, at times, dangerous journeys resulted from moving sand banks which prevented the common use of cables on either side of the water to guide the punts.
Rather, the local punts were roped to a motor-boat which had to identify deeper channels, during day and night crossings, and to navigate between the shallows.
Despite many mishaps, there were thankfully no fatalities.
The Wingham Chronicle (May 25,1937) mentions the deliberations of Stroud Shire Council and Manning Shire Councils, the then local government bodies for Forster and Tuncurry respectively, regarding a bridge to span the Wallamba River at Cape Hawke Harbour.
It would take another 17 years of procrastination before a final commitment was made.
This period also included the consideration of multiple designs and construction materials.
The end result was a massive structure which is 631 metres long, consists of 47 pre-stressed spans, and is 13.5 metres wide with 376 pre-stressed concrete beams.
At the time of construction, it was the longest press-stressed concrete bridge in the Southern Hemisphere.
The bridge was built by the fledgling John Holland Construction Company with one 20-metre-high crane and three cranes positioned on three barges.
At its opening, locals called it the 'miracle bridge'.
The new bridge led to a rapid development of Forster-Tuncurry.
This was recognised only 28 years later when the then-NSW Department of Main Roads recommended the Forster-Tuncurry Bridge, and other priority road projects across the North Coast, be upgraded as part of the department's strategy to improve the state of the road network at the turn of the century.
The 1987 report, titled 'Roads 2000 North Coast Region,' listed the Forster-Tuncurry bridge be duplicated as part of the government's then 'realistic plan for road development by the year 2000.'
Since that report, there has been no such development but, tragically, two fatalities on the bridge.
The first resulted in the only major alteration to the appearance of the bridge since its original construction.
This occurred after the death of a 13 year-old cyclist who fell into path of a vehicle while trying to pass a pedestrian on the constricted footpath which, at that time, had no road-side railing.
On 20 October 2004, the Great Lakes Advocate reported, "For 10 years prior to this accident, the local community had lobbied for improvements to the bridge: specifically, a wider footpath and a barrier between the footpath and the vehicular carriageway."
Forced into action by the accident, the Roads and Traffic Authority (RTA) constructed a pedestrian deck bolted to the side of the existing bridge.
This 2005 upgrade involved the 1.5 metre footpath being upgraded to provide a 2.6 metre shared pedestrian and bicycle path, a concrete barrier between this shared path and vehicle travel lanes, new lighting and new bridge handrail.
The barrier, however, slightly narrowed the vehicle carriageway and this may have been a factor in a further fatality last year in a multiple vehicle crash which closed the bridge for about 11 hours - a major concern to first responders in emergencies.
With no public hospital facility in Forster, transferring patients to Manning Base Hospital in Taree requires a 100 kilometre detour via Bulahdelah while access by fire and police personnel to Tuncurry and surrounding areas is also excluded when bridge closures occur.
Local bus services have up to 50 bridge crossing per day, while inter-regional buses would also be greatly affected.
Local community members who make the daily bridge crossing are only too aware of the current prolonged delays which occur at non-holiday times, but school vacation times produce huge queues.
There is a local adage: 'Don't cross the bridge between 8 am and 8 pm' at the peak times.
Despite efforts by Member for Myall Lakes, Steve Bromhead, we are now a further 22 years past the 'Roads 2000 North Coast Region' recommendation and there has still been no progress with either additional bridge lanes on the current bridge nor duplication of access between Forster and Tuncurry....and what of the preparation for the impact of another 2100 houses and 5000 residents in the proposed Landcom North Tuncurry development?
