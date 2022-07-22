Your question answered

A number of people have reached out to the Great Lakes Advocate inquiring about these rather alien-looking structures which have popped up in recent times.
The structures are located near Great Lakes College and TAFE, Tuncurry on The Lakes Way.
Advertisement
Following a number of texts, phone calls and emails Essential Energy has come back with the following:
"Essential Energy has been completing upgrade work to Essential Energy's Tuncurry zone substation, ensuring ongoing safe and reliable power supply for the Forster-Tuncurry community.
"The project included the upgrade of two significant power poles adjacent to the Tuncurry zone substation on Lakes Way, that support high voltage overhead powerlines bringing power to the area from TransGrid's Taree zone substation and connecting the major power supply between Forster and Tuncurry."
Don't forget, if you have a story to share, keep us in mind.
Get in touch with jeanene.duncan@greatlakesadvocate.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.