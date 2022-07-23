Car battery and winter

The top 10 things flattening your car battery this winter
A flat car battery can be annoying but it can be avoided. Today's vehicles are packed with power hungry technology and, if you couple this with a change to driving habits post-COVID, a flat battery is becoming more common than you might think.
Here CTEK, the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, lists the Top 10 things that could be draining and/or affecting the performance of your vehicle battery.
Charging your car battery at least once a month prolongs its life by up to three times, so buying a reliable battery charger, and getting yourself into a regular battery maintenance routine, makes perfect sense, year-round. And, as battery failure can damage or compromise a vehicle's electronics, a charger is most certainly a worthwhile investment.
