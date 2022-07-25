The Tuncurry Waste Management Centre, The Green waste area has re-opened to the public following a period of closure earlier this week.
The area was closed for about six hours on Wednesday, July 20 following the significant amount of rain that fell in the area, which in turn led to damage to on-site internal roads.
However, internal roads are only open to 4WD drive and larger vehicles for the time-being.
Small vehicles are being directed to the transfer station where customers will be assisted to dispose of green waste in skip bins.
Green waste will then be transported to the green waste area by truck for processing.
According to a MidCoast Council spokesperson, these measures have been put in place to ensure the health and safety of site users.
