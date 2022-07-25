Great Lakes Advocate

The site was temporarily closed for approximately six hours on Wednesday

By Jeanene Duncan
July 25 2022 - 12:00am
Tuncurry tip has put alternative measures into place for the disposal of green waste. Image MidCoast Council

The Tuncurry Waste Management Centre, The Green waste area has re-opened to the public following a period of closure earlier this week.

